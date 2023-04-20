Rita Ora Admits She And Taika Waititi Had A Bit Of A Marital 'Tiff' On Set Of Her New Video

Rita Ora has admitted that she and her husband Taika Waititi had something of a marital spat on the set of her new music video.
The couple – who tied the knot in private last year – worked together on the video for Rita’s latest single Praising You, which samples the similarly-named Fatboy Slim classic.
“Everyone said ‘don’t do it, don’t work with the ones you love, it never works out’,” the chart-topping star told the Heart breakfast show. “And I thought, why not?
“You know what, I really respect him, I really admire his creative contribution and we came up with a fun – not serious – video, a bit like the original, just like a random dance party, that’s what this is.”
Asked if there had been any tension between them on set, Rita then admitted: “The only thing we had a tiff about was about me being late on set because my make up wasn’t going right.
“He was like ‘Hurry up, we’re losing light, we’re losing light’! I was like ‘I’m sorry!’.”
Rita’s new music video sees the Masked Singer judge busting a move at a dance audition in front of none other than Fatboy Slim himself.
Praising You serves as the second single from Rita’s upcoming third album You & I, which is due for release on 14 July.
The collection is Rita’s first full-length album since 2018’s Phoenix, and will feature her previous single You Only Love Me.
