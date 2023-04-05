Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Alberto Rodriguez via Getty Images

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have opened up about the beginnings of their relationship after tying the knot last year.

The Let Me Love You singer has said she and the filmmaker and actor “fell into this incredible rhythm” as friends, three-and-a-half years before things turned romantic.

The couple were reported to have started dating in March 2021, with Taika previously telling of how they first met at a party Robert Pattinson was hosting.

In a new interview with Glamour magazine (via The Mirror), Rita spoke of how that friendship turned into a relationship.

“We just fell into this incredible rhythm, and there was no effort, and I felt really lucky because we were friends a long time before we decided to ruin everything to go to the next level,” she said.

“We really uplift each other as fire signs. There is so much presence in the room that it’s understandable because we are very passionate people individually, so together, it really just goes.

“Instead of it being like no, no, it’s actually like, oh my God, I get it; I’m the same. Oh my God, I get it too, and then it just gets bigger and becomes this massive flame.”

Taika said: “We got to chatting and for the next three-and-a-half years we were just good mates. We were in different relationships, both of us. It was a good friendship and then we decided to ruin it.

“I love the fact that we both work hard, we’ve both got our own jobs and are independent and we’re best friends.”

The couple recently confirmed reports they'd married Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

They were reported to have tied the knot in August last year, two months after they were said to have made “simultaneous” wedding proposals to each other, but both parties had declined to comment on the rumours publicly.

The Masked Singer judge also shared further details about her big day, describing it as “perfect”.