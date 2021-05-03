@drbouchardPA Handout photo taken with permission from the twitter feed of @drbouchard of a large fire that has broken out at Hampton Boat Sheds in Hampton, London. Picture date: Monday May 3, 2021.

A fire has ripped through two large buildings on a boatyard on an island in the River Thames in south-west London.

Around 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze on Platt’s Eyot island in Hampton, Richmond upon Thames.

The emergency services were called shortly before 5.15pm to reports of two industrial units on fire, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Some 15 fire engines were at the scene on Monday evening, with crews forced to carry their equipment to the blaze by hand as the island can only be accessed via a footbridge.

Footage from the incident showed two large buildings at the Hampton Boat Sheds on fire, while subsequent photos showed just the charred remains of the structures.