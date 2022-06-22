RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has won over praise for his no-nonsense approach during interviews Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

Mick Lynch has been praised by none other than celebrated actor Hugh Laurie for his straight-talking attitude in broadcast interviews this week.

The general secretary for RMT – the main union leading the rail strikes – has been thrust into the spotlight in recent days to explain why 40,000 workers are refusing to operate train services over pay, working conditions and job losses.

And Lynch has not disappointed viewers. Laurie tweeted last night: “I don’t know enough about the rail dispute. I only observe that RMT’s Mick Lynch cleaned up every single media picador who tried their luck today.”

I don’t know enough about the rail dispute. I only observe that RMT’s Mick Lynch cleaned up every single media picador who tried their luck today. — Hugh Laurie (@hughlaurie) June 21, 2022

Here are a few snippets which Laurie may have been referring to, starting with Lynch’s cutting response of questions from Good Morning Britain’s Richard Madeley.

The host asked Lynch if he was a “Marxist” – as his critics have accused him of being – to which the RMT boss laughed and said: “Richard, you do come up with the most remarkable twaddle sometimes.”

Madeley replied by saying this was not his assessment of the situation, but he was “merely quoting” Lynch’s critics.

Apologies for flooding the timeline with Mick Lynch content but, in our defence, it is very good content. pic.twitter.com/7xqLCiaCqo — Angry Scotland Podcast (@AngryScotland) June 21, 2022

He also clashed with Labour’s shadow cabinet office minister Baroness Jenny Chapman on BBC Politics Live over her background.

She claimed Lynch was denying that she came from a working class background as they clashed on live TV.

“I don’t even know who you are,” Lynch replied. “I didn’t tell you you weren’t working class. I don’t even know your name!”

Mick Lynch tells Baroness Chapman ‘I don’t even know who you are’ pic.twitter.com/WfHltePybc — Alex (@sankarawasright) June 21, 2022

Lynch used a similarly direct tactic in conversation with Sky News’ Kay Burley, where he asked her: “Do you not know how a picket line works?”

As the presenter continued to ask what the strikers’ picketing involves, he said: “You can see what picketing involves, I can’t believe this line of questioning. Picketing is standing outside the work place to try to encourage people who want to go to work not to go to work.”

When Burley attempted to draw comparisons with the miners’ strike from the 1980s, Lynch claimed she seems “to have gone off into the world of surreal”.

“Your questions are verging into nonsense,” Lynch said.

This video of Mick Lynch eating Kay Burley alive is pure magic. pic.twitter.com/Q5iaTLwtY6 — Angry Scotland Podcast (@AngryScotland) June 21, 2022

The night before, Lynch had also interrupted technology minister Chris Philp repeatedly with the word “lies” when they were both sharing a panel for BBC Newsnight.

Philp was explaining why the government appeared reluctant to get directly involved in the dispute between striking workers and their employers, as the RMT boss called him out again and again over the minister’s version of events.

The only response to members of this Govt lying is to call it what it is

Respond with facts & they will carry on lying

Only when there are legal or electoral consequences, will the truth prevail

pic.twitter.com/A9tWMNYhlf — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) June 21, 2022

Another Tory MP, Jonathan Gullis, accused Lynch of “undermining the rail network” by pushing back against modern technology, impacting the UK’s climate crisis and raising prices of travelling on trains. The backbencher also called on him to apologise to everyone affected by the strikes.

Lynch replied: ”I think Jonathan should apologise for talking nonsense. None of that is true.”

He also claimed Gullis had just “learnt it off a script” from the Conservative head office.

Jonathan consistently voted against measures to prevent climate change.



He has never spoken in parliament for action on climate change



He claimed a quarter of a million in expenses.



Alleges the average wage in Stoke is less than £100 a year



pic.twitter.com/YQfmst2N7c — Jess Barnard (@JessicaLBarnard) June 22, 2022

And Laurie was not the only person to notice – and appreciate – Lynch’s performance.

Not surprised to see Mick Lynch’s name trending this evening, by any objective assessment he’s done a brilliant job today in sticking up for his members and tirelessly articulating the important reasons behind the strike — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) June 21, 2022

What I like about the way Mick Lynch debates these low IQ/low EQ Tory talkingpointspouting MPs is that he lets them drone on without much facial reaction and then takes them down with facts mixed with gentle scorn. Liking his style. Gullis becoming the new Mark Francois https://t.co/sX9glNKou3 — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) June 22, 2022

did Mick Lynch just drop a solid gold clip on every news channel he went on this morning? I swear I’ve seen about half a dozen different ones on my timeline today https://t.co/DhLp3W1JUS — Jon Stone (@joncstone) June 21, 2022

Mick Lynch, who left school at 16, is a far better media performer than all the glib Etonians who were prepared for television appearances throughout their childhoods.



He has a superb way of ridiculing faux hysteria.



The sort of person you want on your side.



Class act. — Brendan May (@bmay) June 21, 2022

Mick Lynch taking on TV journalists all day. pic.twitter.com/doptCpIPEN — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) June 21, 2022