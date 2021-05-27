MP Rob Roberts Suspended From Parliament For Six Weeks

Delyn MP Rob Roberts has been suspended from the House of Commons for six weeks after he breached sexual misconduct rules.

Roberts was found to have made repeated unwanted advances to a member of staff. He has also lost the Tory whip.

Boris Johnson said he believed Roberts had received “condign” – which means appropriate – punishment.

But Labour has demanded Roberts resign his seat in parliament following the findings of an independent expert panel (IEP).

The way the rules are set up means Roberts does no currently face the prospect of a recall petition - which could trigger a by-election in his seat.

This can only happen if an MP is found to have broken the rules by the Commons Standards Committee and does not apply in the case of an IEP.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons leader, said on Thursday it would be “honourable” for Roberts to stand down

And he confirmed confirmed the government is looking at dealing with the loophole that means Roberts has escaped recall.

Thangam Debbonaire, Labour’s shadow leader of the House, said she had written to Rees-Mogg to offer to work with him to “close the loophole urgently and seek solutions”.

“In what other job could someone who has carried out sexual misconduct not face losing that job?” she said.

“There are workable solutions to what would be a stain on us all if the public sees someone who has carried out sexual misconduct keep their job in this place.”