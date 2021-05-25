Force Universities To Collect Data On Sex Harassment, Labour Tells Government

Hollie Adams via Getty Images A placard saying 'End Rape Culture' attached to the fence outside James Allen's Girls' School (JAGS) on March 28, 2021 in London, England.

Universities should be forced to collect data on sex harassment complaints by students, Labour has said.

Shadow minister Matt Western told HuffPost UK a review by the independent regulator, the Office for Students, setting out “expectations” of higher education institutions fell “woefully short” of protecting young people on campus.

It comes after the Everyone’s Invited project allowed thousands of students to give personal testimonies in confidence, and exposed widespread sex harassment, abuse and assault on campuses.

The website’s research estimated as many as 50,000 incidents of sexual harassment have been taking place at universities every year.

The Office for Students review called on all English higher education institutions to review their policies, systems and procedures before the next academic year.

But Western said education secretary Gavin Williamson should act now to order universities to collect data – something the opposition believes is vital to ensure the sector and government can be held to account.

The party also urged the regulator to engage directly with experts in violence against women and girls in order to better support victims.

After a year of lockdown, students have begun to return to in-person learning and activities on campus.

Western said: “Despite much talk about tackling ‘rape culture’ on campuses, the Conservatives have failed to take steps to secure students’ safety.

“These so called ‘expectations’ fall woefully short. They carry no force and provide no support for universities to actually deliver the desired outcomes.

“Labour is taking action to tackle violence against women and girls because the government are failing to. Higher education providers must be given support now to end the sexual harassment women are facing across university campuses.”

Office for Students’ chief executive Nicola Dandridge did not rule out mandatory data collection at universities after education chiefs reviewed policies.