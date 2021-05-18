Exclusive: Criminals Who Name Rape Victims Online Could Face Two Years In Jail

Criminals who name rape victims online could be jailed for up to two years under plans being considered by justice secretary Robert Buckland, HuffPost UK understands.

Anyone who alleges a sex offence has the legal right to lifelong anonymity in the UK.

Those who reveal their identity breach the Sex Offences Act, and can be fined up to £5,000.

Campaigners say the law on anonymity, last updated in 1992, is out of date in the age of social media, when a complainant’s identity can become viral online in a matter of minutes.

But ministers believe the law should be tougher and are looking at plans to match the penalty for naming an alleged sex offence victim with the two-year maximum for contempt of court.

Buckland is weighing up legal advice but is expected to amend the Police and Crime Sentencing Bill.

A source close to the justice secretary told HuffPost UK: “It doesn’t seem like judges have sufficient sentencing powers in this area.

“We need to consider how this offence interacts with other similar offences such as contempt of court but ultimately we think judges should have the power to send people who name victims of sexual offences to jail.”

Under the plan being considered, magistrates would have powers to issue fines and jail sentences of up to six months.

And, in the most serious cases, they would have the discretion to send the case to a judge at crown court, who can jail an individual for up to two years.

The news comes after Buckland was challenged by shadow justice secretary David Lammy in the Commons over the case of “misogynist” Phillip Leece.

Leece was jailed for 16 years for rape but was fined just £120 for naming his victim on Facebook.