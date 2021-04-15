Only weeks ago, the House of Lords overwhelmingly voted for plans to add convicted serial domestic abusers and stalkers to the high risk offenders register, so that the police and specialist agencies can work together to prevent them from offending again.

Yet despite initially appearing to accept the plans, ministers are now calling on MPs to vote to drop them this week.

This is a big mistake and means losing the chance to monitor and manage some of the most dangerous convicted perpetrators who pose the greatest risk to women. I hope MPs on all sides will press the government to change its mind and to support Amendment 42 in order to prevent more women being put at risk from dangerous abuse.

Too often when awful crimes against women happen, it emerges afterwards how many times the perpetrator had offended against other women before. Yet no one joined up the dots and nothing was done to stop them moving from one victim to the next, with the violence and abuse getting worse each time.

Hollie Gazzard was stalked and murdered by a man who was involved in 24 previous violent offences, including 12 on an ex-partner. Hollie reported him to the police many times, but there was no proactive risk assessment or management despite the perpetrator’s previous violent offences.

Linzi Ashton was raped, strangled and murdered by a man who had strangled two previous partners but his repeat pattern of abuse towards women was not joined up.

Jane Clough, an A&E nurse, was stalked and then murdered by her violent ex-partner even though she had warned police she feared he would kill her. He had been charged with rape and assault and had a history of abusing other women. He wasn’t on the high risk offenders register, and the police were not monitoring him.