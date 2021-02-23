Robbie Williams’ life story is set to be turned into a new film from the makers of The Greatest Showman. Director Michael Gracey, who helmed the 2017 box office smash, will head up Better Man, which will explore Robbie’s rise to fame and huge musical success, as well as the personal demons he has faced during his career. The chart-topping singer’s hits including Angels, Let Me Entertain You and Feel, will feature in the film and be “re-sung, for the emotion of the moment” according to Deadline. However, it is not yet known in what way the singer will be portrayed on screen.

Getty Robbie Williams

Michael told the website: “As for how we represent Robbie in the film, that bit is top secret. “I want to do this in a really original way. I remember going to the cinema as a kid and there were films that blew me away and made me say as I sat there in the cinema, ‘I’ve never seen this before.’ I just want the audience to have that feeling.” He added: “All I can say is the approach is top secret, but the goal is to generate that feeling I just described. It’s this fantastical story, and I want to represent it in its harsh reality all the way to these moments of pure fantasy.” However, Michael said the film will be unlike the recent Freddie Mercury and Elton John biopics, Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocket Man, and will focus on Robbie being an “everyman”.

Getty Robbie's life story is being adapted into a new film