Robbie Williams’ life story is set to be turned into a new film from the makers of The Greatest Showman.
Director Michael Gracey, who helmed the 2017 box office smash, will head up Better Man, which will explore Robbie’s rise to fame and huge musical success, as well as the personal demons he has faced during his career.
The chart-topping singer’s hits including Angels, Let Me Entertain You and Feel, will feature in the film and be “re-sung, for the emotion of the moment” according to Deadline.
However, it is not yet known in what way the singer will be portrayed on screen.
Michael told the website: “As for how we represent Robbie in the film, that bit is top secret.
“I want to do this in a really original way. I remember going to the cinema as a kid and there were films that blew me away and made me say as I sat there in the cinema, ‘I’ve never seen this before.’ I just want the audience to have that feeling.”
He added: “All I can say is the approach is top secret, but the goal is to generate that feeling I just described. It’s this fantastical story, and I want to represent it in its harsh reality all the way to these moments of pure fantasy.”
However, Michael said the film will be unlike the recent Freddie Mercury and Elton John biopics, Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocket Man, and will focus on Robbie being an “everyman”.
“Unlike some people who were born prodigies or musical geniuses and you follow the narrative of the world catching up to their brilliance, this isn’t that story,” Michael said.
“Robbie is that Everyman, who just dreamed big and followed those dreams and they took him to an incredible place. Because of that, his is an incredibly relatable story. He’s not the best singer, or dancer, and yet, he managed to sell 80 million records worldwide.
“You can relate to the guy who doesn’t see himself as having any extraordinary talent, even though of course, he does. What he did have is the will, vision and confidence to say, I’m going to pursue my dream. For us as an audience, it’s a window into the world, of what if we just went for it and chased that impossible dream that so many of us put to one side.”
Robbie was born in Stoke-on-Trent and shot to global stardom as part of Take That. After leaving the band in 1995, he forged a hugely successful solo career.