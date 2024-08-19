Robert De Niro Shows Off His Daredevil Side As He Celebrates His 81st Birthday

Robert De Niro via Associated Press

Robert De Niro commemorated his 81st birthday in style over the weekend.

The two-time Oscar-winning actor apparently spent the big day with his eldest daughter, Drena, who revealed the famous octogenarian was apparently becoming a bit of a daredevil.

Alongside a video of the Joker star leaping off the side of a boat into the sea, she wished a happy birthday to her “number one ride or die”, adding: “Love you with all my heart.”

Drena’s post also included snaps of her father with various other family members, as well as her late son Leandro, who died at the age of 19 last year.

De Niro is a father to a total of seven children, the youngest of whom – a baby girl named Gia – he welcomed in April 2023, with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

He shares two grown-up children, 52-year-old Drena and 47-year-old Raphael with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott.

The Killers Of The Flower moon actor also has 28-year-old twins, Aaron and Julian, with a former girlfriend, Toukie Smith, He has two additional children with ex-wife Grace Hightower, 27-year-old Elliot and 13-year-old Helen.

Robert De Niro and his eldest daughter Drena in 2016 via Associated Press

“I’m an 80-year-old dad and it’s great,” he told AARP in January. “Everything that I’m consumed with or worried about or this or that just goes away when I look at her.”

“That in itself ― it’s, you know, wondrous,” an emotional De Niro continued. “She has a very kind of sweet way of looking at you, and taking you in,” he said, also noting that his teenage daughter Helen shares this trait with Gia.

“I don’t know where it’s going to go with her later when she gets older, but she’s thinking and she’s observing everything and watching,” De Niro explained. “It’s really interesting. I want to be around for as long as I can to enjoy it [and] enjoy her.”