Robert De Niro Pulls No Punches After 'Crazy' Donald Trump Is Found Guilty In Hush Money Trial

One of Donald Trump’s most vocal critics in Hollywood had some particularly scathing words after he was found guilty of 34 felony charges in his high-profile hush money case.

Thursday night saw Trump being found guilty on all charges of falsifying business documents to cover up an alleged affair with pornographic film performer Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

Hours later, Robert De Niro walked the red carpet of his new film Ezra, where he was asked for his thoughts on the matter.

“I think justice was served,” the Oscar winner told Variety, initially stating the matter was “just one part of the whole picture” so he wanted to “be careful” with what he said.

Saying he thinks the verdict could affect the outcome of the upcoming US election, the actor continued: “This never should have gotten to this stage. I don’t want to be talking, but I am so upset by it. I have to say something.

“This is my country. This guy wants to destroy it. Period. He’s crazy.”

De Niro was then asked if he ever fears for his safety by continuing to speak out against the former US president, claiming: “You think about that. It makes me more angry, but I have to be afraid to be intimidated. And that’s why I said, you’re not going to intimidate us.

“People are fed up, they’re going to fight back. That’s not what we’re about in this country.”

The Raging Bull actor has repeatedly spoken out against Trump throughout his initial presidency and in the years since he left the White House.

Earlier this week, De Niro made a public appearance outside the courthouse where the Trump was taking place, branding the former leader a “monster” and a “tyrant”.