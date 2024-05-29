Trump Throws Absolute Fit In Middle-Of-The-Night Attack On Robert De Niro

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump doesn’t seem to be getting much sleep as his criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case is expected to head to the jury this week.

The former US president was up after midnight on Wednesday morning, firing off a series of angry and in some cases all-caps messages attacking President Joe Biden, judge Juan Merchan, the district attorney’s office and screen icon Robert De Niro.

The actor, who is in a new ad for the Biden campaign, spoke outside the courthouse on Tuesday, where he traded barbs with Trump supporters and called Trump “a tyrant” and “a coward.”

The former president was apparently still seething about it shortly before 1am as he fired off a message on his Truth Social website. He called De Niro a “wacko,” said his movies have “gone WAY DOWN IN VALUE,” and dismissed him as “pathetic and sad.”

Then, for good measure, Trump quoted “Mrs Robinson” by Simon & Garfunkel, writing: “Where have you gone Joe DiMaggio!!!”

Donald Trump on Truth Social Truth Social

De Niro has been an outspoken Trump critic for years.

“He’s so blatantly stupid. He’s a punk, he’s a dog, he’s a pig, he’s a con,” he said ahead of the 2016 election.