Trump Mocked For Struggling With 'Emotional Support Paper' In Courthouse Rant

The former president's attempt to defend himself took a turn outside court on Tuesday.
Ed Mazza
Donald Trump often emerges from court with a stack of papers to read from in front of the waiting cameras, but he ran into some problems with one of them on Tuesday.

And President Joe Biden’s campaign team was standing by to call him out for struggling with what they called his “emotional support paper.”

Trump on Tuesday was trying to cite an editorial by National Review columnist Andrew McCarthy slamming Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over his criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

But Trump ― who often mocks Biden’s speech flubs, saying he “can’t put two sentences together” ― ran into some problems as he read aloud:

Other Trump critics were quick to join in:

