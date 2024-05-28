Warning: You Can't Unsee Donald Trump's Bizarre Dance

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump is a lot of things to a lot of people ― former president, prominent businessman, criminal defendant, to name a few ― but he is definitely not a dancer.

And that fact was made apparent during his Thursday rally in the Bronx, when he attempted to bust a move ― the monkey dance, to be specific ― as Sam & Dave’s 1966 track Hold On I’m Coming played over the sound system

You can see Trump dance below, but, warning, you won’t be able to unsee it ― no matter how hard you try.

Trump “dancing” at his Bronx rally. pic.twitter.com/n8FrNUhxlB — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 24, 2024

Although Trump’s dance moves reminded some of the recent TikTok dance challenge, in which kids ask their parents to dance like they did in the 80s, it didn’t seem to be a direct reference.

In 2020, Trevor Noah once attempted to imitate Trump’s chaotic choreography, before realising, “This is all of the classic bad dance moves back to back.”