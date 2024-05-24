Donald Trump Tells Bronx Rally Of His Heroic Wardrobe Struggles

Donald Trump lauded his ability to dress himself at a rally in the Bronx on Thursday. (Watch the video below.)
“Some of the greatest days of my business career were the toughest times, but I enjoyed waking up every single morning and go to battle,” he said.
“A lot of people say to me today – the toughest business people, people that you know about – ‘Could I ask you a question? How do you do it?’ I say, ‘Do what?’ ‘How do you get up in the morning and put your pants on? Why do you put the pants on?’ I’ll explain it to you someday. ‘How do you do it? How do you get up? How do you do it?’”
Trump has had good reason for putting clothes on of late ― he’s had to appear in court for his hush-money trial that has now advanced to the closing arguments.
Trump, the presumptive Republican Party nominee and four-time-indicted ex-White House occupant, has boasted of his pants courage before to presumably play up his determination in the face of adversity.
Besides, who wants to vote for a guy who’s “all mouth and no trousers.”
People on social media hit Trump below the belt for his latest claim: