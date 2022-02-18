Robert Pattinson Tried To Change Batman’s Famous Gruff Voice And It Did Not End Well

Nailing Batman’s voice didn’t come easily to Robert Pattinson.

In fact, the British actor’s first stab at the caped crusader’s voice in The Batman was so bad that he was told to change it.

According to Robert, he went for a more “whispery” tone than Batman’s famous “gruff, gravelly” voice, but it was “absolutely atrocious” (his words).

The 35-year-old actor, who stars in the superhero’s latest big screen outing, told American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel that while wearing the famous suit it was necessary to speak “in a certain way”.

“Everyone does this kind of gruff, gravelly thing, and I’m like, ‘I’m going to do the opposite, I’m gonna go really whispery’,” he said.

“I tried to do it for the first two weeks, and it just looked absolutely atrocious, and they told me to stop doing it.”

He added that he was not the first actor in the role to attempt to change from the vocal tradition.

“That’s what Christian Bale did on Batman Begins as well,” he said

“If you listen to the first Batman Begins teaser trailer, you can hear the original voice. I only found this out a couple of weeks ago.”

Robert, who rose to fame as vampiric heart-throb Edward Cullen in the Twilight films saga, said he had received practical advice from his predecessor.

“I bumped into Christian Bale next door at a urinal and I guess that kind of inspired him to say the first thing you need to do in the batsuit is figure out a way to pee,” he explained.

“So I went into the costume department and was like ‘First things first – I need a patch, I need a flap on the back’.”

As well as Christian Bale, Robert follows in the footsteps of George Clooney and Ben Affleck, who have all portrayed the famous character over the years, and was given the opportunity to try on the previous actors’ batsuits prior to filming.

He added that the film brought his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, to tears.