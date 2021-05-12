ITV News’ political editor Robert Peston has been told to go back to school after saying teachers did “not very much teaching” during lockdown.

The senior broadcast journalist made the eyebrow-raising claim in a series of tweets poring over official data on the economy, released on Wednesday.

He suggested that rising inflation was being driven, in part, by massive government spending to ensure the UK economy did not tank.

Peston went on to ponder whether the trend was underpinned by “the government paying teachers for not very much teaching, when lockdown closed schools”.