Robin Williams' Co-Star Pam Dawber Insists She 'Never Took Offence' Over On-Set 'Groping'

Former ‘Mork & Mindy’ star Pam Dawber has spoken about her former co-star Robin Williams’ on-set behaviour, revealing she was frequently “groped” and “flashed” by the actor.
Pam and Robin starred as the titular characters in the ‘Happy Days’ spin-off for four series in the late 1970s and early 80s, with the actress making the claims in a new biography about Robin Williams’ life.
In ‘Robin’, currently being serialised in the Daily Mail, Pam insists she “never took offence” to her co-stars behaviour, explaining: “I had the grossest things done to me by him. And I never took offence.
“I mean I was flashed, humped, bumped, grabbed. I think he probably did it to a lot of people … but it was so much fun.”
Pam adds that Robin would break wind on her, strip completely naked on set and once “goosed” an elderly guest star by poking her in the buttocks with a cane.
“If you put it on paper you would be appalled,” Pam adds, “But somehow he had this guileless little thing that he would do – those sparkly eyes.
“He’d look at you, really playful, like a puppy, all of a sudden. And then he’d grab your tits and then run away. And somehow he could get away with it.
In the book, Howard Storm, who directed many episodes of ‘Mork & Mindy’ put his behaviour down to “Robin just being Robin”, while the show’s producer Gary Marshall remarked: “His aim in life was to make Pam Dawber blush.”
The role of Mork the alien in ‘Happy Days’ and its eventual spin-off ‘Mork & Mindy’ was one of Robin’s earliest on-screen acting roles, for which he won a Golden Globe in 1979, the first of the six he would win throughout his career.
He later won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1997, thanks to his performance in ‘Good Will Hunting’.
In August 2014, Robin took his own life at the age of 63, with doctors discovering after his death he had been suffering from Lewy body dementia.