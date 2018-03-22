Robin Williams' Co-Star Pam Dawber Insists She 'Never Took Offence' Over On-Set 'Groping'

Former ‘Mork & Mindy’ star Pam Dawber has spoken about her former co-star Robin Williams’ on-set behaviour, revealing she was frequently “groped” and “flashed” by the actor.

Pam and Robin starred as the titular characters in the ‘Happy Days’ spin-off for four series in the late 1970s and early 80s, with the actress making the claims in a new biography about Robin Williams’ life.

In ‘Robin’, currently being serialised in the Daily Mail, Pam insists she “never took offence” to her co-stars behaviour, explaining: “I had the grossest things done to me by him. And I never took offence.

“I mean I was flashed, humped, bumped, grabbed. I think he probably did it to a lot of people … but it was so much fun.”