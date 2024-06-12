Sir Rod Stewart had the King laughing out loud at a charity event on Tuesday night WPA Pool via Getty Images

Photos of chart-topping crooner Sir Rod Stewart at the inaugural King’s Foundation awards ceremony show him cracking up both King Charles and fellow guest David Beckham.

But it turns out he also had them laughing during the ceremony itself.

The King’s Foundation is the monarch’s new charitable trust, with Tuesday’s ceremony recognising those who’ve done good work within the community.

During the ceremony, Sky News reported that Sir Rod kicked things off by declaring that he and his wife Penny Lancaster are “so honoured to be ambassadors for the King’s Trust”.

When Penny corrected him, the Sailing singer apparently responded: “Bollocks. I probably shouldn’t have said that.”

Rod Stewart on stage at the King's Foundation Awards WPA Pool via Getty Images

“I am also wonderfully honoured to be a knight,” he added, before turning his attention to Beckham and jokingly assuring him: “Yours is coming soon.”

Fortunately, he seemed to take the jab in his stride, as photos from later in the event show the former England striker laughing at another of Sir Rod’s remarks while he spoke to the King.

Rod Stewart, King Charles and David Beckham KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH via Getty Images

According to Sky News, Sir Rod and the monarch also spoke about their respective cancer treatments, while King Charles and David apparently had a conversation about England’s performance in the upcoming Euros tournament.

“You don’t want to expend it all in one go at the beginning,” the King apparently said in response to England’s recent loss against Iceland, with Becks agreeing: “We’ll be ready. Gareth [Southgate, England’s manager] will be ready.”

Other guests at the event included model Naomi Campbell, media pioneer Edward Enninful, actor Sienna Miller and TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh.