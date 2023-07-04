Nightmare: Rollercoaster Passengers Stuck Upside Down For Hours

Fairgoers in Wisconsin were left hanging when their rollercoaster ride broke down on Sunday.

Eight passengers ― including seven children ― were stuck upside down for around three hours after a mechanical error stopped the Fireball ride in its tracks on the final day of the Forest County Festival in Crandon, reported the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Videos shared online showed first responders working to free the riders, all of whom were eventually brought down to the ground safely.

The cause of the glitch is currently unknown.

“There is a mechanical failure with the ride where it became stuck in the upright position,” Crandon Fire Department Captain Brennan Cook told WMTV.

“The ride was recently inspected by the state of Wisconsin here on site, and at this time we don’t have any other information,” Cook added.