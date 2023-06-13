Video Shows Police Investigating 911 Call About A UFO And 'Not Human' Creatures

Las Vegas police last month investigated a 911 call about a mysterious object falling from the sky and tall, “not human” creatures walking around a family’s backyard, according to video and police reports obtained by local news outlets.

Police body camera footage released last week shows the officers speaking with seemingly rattled residents just after midnight on May 1 following their 911 call.

One of the unidentified men told the dispatcher that he was in his yard with his father and brother working on their truck when they saw something bright fall from the sky. They then felt a big impact and heard a lot of footsteps nearby.

“And then, we have, like, big- a big equipment, and we see there’s a, there’s like an 8-foot person beside it and another one’s inside, and it has big eyes and it’s looking at us,” the caller tells the 911 dispatcher, according to ABC News. “They’re very large. They’re like 8-foot, 9-foot, 10-foot.”

The man insists to the dispatcher that what he saw was not human.

“One hundred percent, they’re not human,” he said.

One of the Las Vegas Metro police officers responding to the scene expressed scepticism to the concerned residents, body camera footage shows. He said he was taking it seriously, however, because his partner said they saw something fall from the sky too.

Police body camera footage captured officers investigating the curious sighting just after midnight on May 1. LVMPD

Police body camera footage around 11:50 pm did capture a bright, glowing object falling from the sky in the area prior to the 911 call, according to 8 News Now.

There were a number of fireball sightings in the area around this time, according to the American Meteor Society.

“It was like a big creature,” one of the men tells an officer before guiding him to their backyard in the video. “I don’t believe in it, but what I saw, I do believe in it.”

The video is blacked out after the officers enter the backyard. Police said this was done due to privacy laws.

The officers searched the property but did not report finding anything unusual. The case was closed a few days later.