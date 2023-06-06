UFO Bombshell: US Intelligence Whistleblower Claims Feds Have 'Intact' Craft

A whistleblower who served in the US military and in several intelligence roles claims the federal government has multiple craft of “non-human” origin ― and has been working overtime to cover it up.

“These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed,” David Grusch told NewsNation on Monday evening.

In some cases, agents found more than just vehicles.

“Well, naturally, when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed, sometimes you encounter dead pilots and, believe it or not, as fantastical as that sounds, it’s true,” he said.

Earlier in the day, The Debrief reported that Grusch has told both Congress and the US Inspector General that this information was illegally withheld from lawmakers, who have recently held hearings on UFO activity.

The US military now prefers the acronym UAP, for “unidentified aerial phenomena” or “unidentified anomalous phenomena.”

Grusch ― who saw combat in Afghanistan, served several roles in the US intelligence community and was the National Reconnaissance Office’s representative to the UAP Task Force ― told The Debrief the US government and its contractors have been retrieving material for decades.

“The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles,” he told the website, which said the objects were analysed and determined to be from “non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin.”

He said he is already facing retaliation and has hired an attorney as he seeks whistleblower protection.

Grusch told NewsNation he’s not alone.

“People started to confide in me. Approach me. I have plenty of senior, former intelligence officers that came to me, many of which I knew almost my whole career, that confided in me that they were part of a program,” he said.

Grusch’s claim is backed by reports from others, including a defence contractor who The New York Times reported in 2020 had briefed Defence Department officials on a range of discoveries such as items retrieved from “off-world vehicles not made on this Earth.”

It also comes amid a remarkable period in which the US military has for the first time admitted to encounters with objects that seem to defy known technology.

In a 2014 incident, a Navy Super Hornet pilot almost collided with an unidentified flying object during a mission near Virginia Beach, Virginia. Footage from 2015 shows two Navy pilots tracking an unidentified object flying off the East Coast.

“Wow! What is that, man? Look at that flying!” one of the pilots said in the clip.

Another clip released in recent years shows what has come to be known as the “Tic Tac,” or a craft that resembles the minty candies flying off the coast of California in footage first revealed in 2017 by The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The Navy later verified the authenticity of the footage.

“My personal belief is that there is very compelling evidence that we may not be alone,” Luis Elizondo, the former military intelligence official who led a government UFO program, told CNN in 2017.

Grusch told NewsNation the feds have known about all this for decades ― and have been lying to the public about it.

“There is a sophisticated disinformation campaign targeting the US populace which is extremely unethical and immoral,” he said.