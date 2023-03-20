Roman Kemp Just Made A Very Costly Mistake By Eating This Creme Egg

Roman Kemp Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Roman Kemp was left kicking himself over the weekend after making a very costly mistake involving a Cadbury’s Creme Egg.

The Capital Radio DJ accidentally gobbled a limited edition of the easter treat that could have won him £10,000, he revealed on Monday.

Advertisement

In recent years, Cadbury has launched a competition involving a rare white and milk version of its traditional Creme Egg, which when found by shoppers, can win them a huge cash prize.

Sadly for Roman, however, he had no prior knowledge that the egg was prize-winning, and despite questioning how unusual it was, ate it.

What is this??? HALF WHITE HALF MILK CHOCOLATE?? @CadburyUK pic.twitter.com/LU9zBaFekr — Roman Kemp (@romankemp) March 19, 2023

I HAVE ALREADY EATEN IT AND PEOPLE ARE SAYING ITS WORTH 10K!? — Roman Kemp (@romankemp) March 19, 2023

Advertisement

He told listeners of Monday’s Capital Breakfast: “I was enjoying my Sunday very much, I was watching the last episode of The Last of Us, been watching that and I thought to myself, I’m going to treat myself, why not, I’m going to have a Creme egg.

“I’ve got a couple of Creme eggs because they’ve got that new thing with the white one. And I’ve got this creme egg and it’s half white chocolate and it’s half milk chocolate. And I thought, someone’s made a mistake here, someone getting sacked. That’s not a mistake you want to be doing, I’ve never seen one of them before. I was aware obviously that they’ve got the white chocolate ones, they’ve obviously got the normal milk chocolate ones, so I’m thinking, this is just a mistake.

“I’ve eaten it, and then I’ve posted it on Twitter saying, ‘oh my god look at this weird egg that I got.’ Turns out, there’s a prize attached to that egg of £10,000. And I’ve eaten it. What do I do now?” he asked.

“Here’s the problem, anytime I say something related to a brand they think it’s an advert, because I do a lot of adverts, and that’s fine. But this is a fact… I’ve eaten an egg that’s worth £10,000.”

Roman added: “People last night on Twitter saying ‘you’ve tipp-exed that’ as if I have the time! Someone who works for Cadburys and listens to the show, can you please come and talk to me. It’s a dark time right now!”

Advertisement