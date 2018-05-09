Roman Polanski Brands #MeToo Movement 'Mass Hysteria' As He Reveals Plans To Sue Film Academy

Roman Polanski has dismissed the #MeToo movement as “mass hysteria”, as he revealed plans to sue the film academy for revoking his membership.

Last week both Polanski and Bill Cosby were expelled from the film academy, who cited newly adopted standards of conduct as the reason why.

The LA Times has revealed that Polanski is now taking legal action, with a letter penned by the film director’s lawyer criticising the film academy for not giving him the chance to defend himself.