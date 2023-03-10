Ronan Keating Becomes First-Time Grandfather As Love Island Star Son Jack Welcomes Daughter

Jack Keating with dad Ronan in 2019 David M. Benett via Getty Images

Ronan Keating has become a grandfather for the first time after his son Jack welcomed a baby daughter.

Jack is known to fans of Love Island, having been a Casa Amor bombshell on the ITV2 reality show in July last year.

Eight months on from his Love Island appearance, Jack, 23, announced the news of his daughter’s arrival in an Instagram post.

“Welcome to the world my little [princess],” he wrote alongside a photo of him holding his newborn daughter.

Former Boyzone singer Ronan, 46, commented with a heart emoji, adding: “Little cutie.”

Jack’s mother and Ronan’s ex-wife Yvonne Connolly also wrote: “I miss her so much already.”

Paige Thorne, who appeared with Jack on last year’s Love Island, said: “Congratulations hunny!!”

Jack has so far not shared any further details about his daughter, including her name or the identity of her mother.

