‘Roseanne’ Spin-Off Will Air Without Sitcom’s Lead Star, ABC Confirms

ABC has announced plans for a ‘Roseanne’ spin-off series that will not feature Roseanne Barr.

The new programme has the working title ‘The Connors’ and will star the rest of the ‘Roseanne’ cast, including Sara Gilbert, John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf.

Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the 10-episode series. In a statement issued late on Thursday night, she said: “I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from ‘Roseanne’.