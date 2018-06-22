‘Roseanne’ Spin-Off Will Air Without Sitcom’s Lead Star, ABC Confirms

ABC has announced plans for a ‘Roseanne’ spin-off series that will not feature Roseanne Barr.
The new programme has the working title ‘The Connors’ and will star the rest of the ‘Roseanne’ cast, including Sara Gilbert, John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf.
Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the 10-episode series. In a statement issued late on Thursday night, she said: “I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from ‘Roseanne’.
“I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”
It is not clear how the remaining characters will address the absence of Barr’s character.
‘Roseanne’ was axed by network ABC when its star tweeted a racial slur Valerie Jarrett, who served as one of Barack Obama’s senior advisers.
Barr apologised to Jarrett via Twitter and Bob Iger, the chief executive of Disney, which owns ABC, also called her to do so.
This prompted a response from the President (who Barr openly supports), who tweeted: “Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr.
“Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC.
“Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”