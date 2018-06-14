Shamed comedian Rosanne Barr has returned to social media after her US sitcom was cancelled following a racism scandal.
The ‘Roseanne’ star was axed by network ABC after she made a racial slur about one of Barack Obama’s senior advisers, Valerie Jarrett, on Twitter.
As she returned to the networking site, she said she had been reflecting on the scandal, but insisted she was “misunderstood” and had “never practised racism”.
She tweeted: “I want u all2 know I’m fine. I’ve been using this time2 reflect &2 gain insight on what I said & how it was misunderstood.. Needless2 say I’m NOT what people have accused me of! I’ve never practiced ‘RACISM’ in my entire life & never will.”
Roseanne also tried to claim her tweet, which referenced the film ‘Planet Of The Apes’ was meant to be a condemnation of anti-semitism.
She continued: “Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes. It was about anti-semitism. That is what my tweet referred to-the anti semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ ppl can think whatever they want.”
After revealing she had been gardening in the wake of the fallout from her tweet, which had given her a “great deal of relief”, Roseanne said her mind and body “went into deep shock”.
“I see clearly now,” she said. “My faith is stronger today than ever before. I have faith in the American people to free their minds & unite.”
She also said she was not as reliant on the drug ambien, which she claimed she was under the influence of when she sent the offending tweet.
“I have developed a bit of palsy in my head and hands due to the stress I have lived thru-I sleep alot now-without ambien too, thank G0D!!” she wrote.
“Goodnight-we are winning! don’t give up! PEACE is coming!”
In a now deleted tweet, she also plugged fellow Donald Trump supporter Kanye West’s new album, ‘Ye’, calling it “the greatest thing ever”.
She wrote: “MUCH LOVE 2 U all-thanks for helping and praying for me! It worked! Listen to @kanyewest new album about mental illness, it’s the greatest thing ever.”
After Roseanne’s show was cancelled, she issued an official apology, and said she would be leaving Twitter.
She said: “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.
“I am now leaving Twitter.”