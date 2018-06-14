Shamed comedian Rosanne Barr has returned to social media after her US sitcom was cancelled following a racism scandal. The ‘Roseanne’ star was axed by network ABC after she made a racial slur about one of Barack Obama’s senior advisers, Valerie Jarrett, on Twitter.

Vera Anderson via Getty Images Roseanne Barr

As she returned to the networking site, she said she had been reflecting on the scandal, but insisted she was “misunderstood” and had “never practised racism”. She tweeted: “I want u all2 know I’m fine. I’ve been using this time2 reflect &2 gain insight on what I said & how it was misunderstood.. Needless2 say I’m NOT what people have accused me of! I’ve never practiced ‘RACISM’ in my entire life & never will.”

1) I want u all2 know I'm fine. I've been using this time2 reflect &2 gain insight on what I said & how it was misunderstood.. Needless2 say I'm NOT what people have accused me of! I’ve never practiced "RACISM" in my entire life & never will. Meantime...(next page) — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018

2) I’ve been watching this new doc called "Malcolm X: An overwhelming Influence on th Black Power Movement.” Directed by my dear friend Thomas Muhammad (my campaign manager in 2012)who called me immediately when my show was canceled. https://t.co/honkeu54wl

password-FINALXDRAFT — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018

Thomas Muhammad has agreed to speak for me, as he knows the work I have done in civil rights against racism ALL MY LIFE & understands my tweet was about Iran's regime, not race-The website is: https://t.co/WdOaZ8C3eY — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018

Roseanne also tried to claim her tweet, which referenced the film ‘Planet Of The Apes’ was meant to be a condemnation of anti-semitism. She continued: “Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes. It was about anti-semitism. That is what my tweet referred to-the anti semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ ppl can think whatever they want.” After revealing she had been gardening in the wake of the fallout from her tweet, which had given her a “great deal of relief”, Roseanne said her mind and body “went into deep shock”. “I see clearly now,” she said. “My faith is stronger today than ever before. I have faith in the American people to free their minds & unite.”

Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes. It was about anti-semitism. That is what my tweet referred to-the anti semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ ppl can think whatever they want. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018

guys, I have been planting trees digging in the earth singing and feeling a great deal of relief. I will begin to speak for myself in media soon. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018

My mind went into deep shock and my body too. I see clearly now- — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018

My faith is stronger today than ever before. I have faith in the American people to free their minds & unite. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018

She also said she was not as reliant on the drug ambien, which she claimed she was under the influence of when she sent the offending tweet. “I have developed a bit of palsy in my head and hands due to the stress I have lived thru-I sleep alot now-without ambien too, thank G0D!!” she wrote. “Goodnight-we are winning! don’t give up! PEACE is coming!”

I have developed a bit of palsy in my head and hands due to the stress I have lived thru-I sleep alot now-without ambien too, thank G0D!! goodnight-we are winning! don't give up! PEACE is coming! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018