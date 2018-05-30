Ambien Manufacturer Responds To Roseanne Barr Tweets: 'Racism Isn't A Side Effect'

On Tuesday, US network ABC announced that they were cancelling ‘Roseanne’ with immediate effect , following a tweet from its lead actress, in which she compared former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a cross between the “Muslim brotherhood” and an “ape”.

A spokeswoman for the company that makes Ambien has responded to Roseanne Barr ’s claim that she was under the influence of the sedative while writing a racist tweet.

Ashleigh Koss, a spokeswoman for pharmaceutical company Sanofi, has responded to Barr’s tweets about taking the sleeping aid.

She told the Press Association: “People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world.

“While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

Shortly after apologising for the tweet that cost Roseanne her recently-revived sitcom, the comedy performer said she’d be taking a break from Twitter, but ultimately returned within a matter of hours, suggesting her Ambien-induced state was the cause of the tweets.

Roseanne has since fired off several more tweets, insisting that she wasn’t trying to excuse herself with the posts about Ambien, but instead offer an explanation.