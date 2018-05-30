Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet and subsequent firing from ABC have become hot topics in the comedy world, with a number of comics sharing their take on the subject. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that ABC had pulled the sitcom, ‘Roseanne’, from their schedules, effective immediately, after the lead actress posted a tweet comparing Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a cross between the “Muslim brotherhood” and an “ape”.

The actress and comedian posted an apology shortly afterwards and then said she would be leaving Twitter, but within a matter of hours, she was already back on the site, retweeting fans’ tweets in defence of her and suggesting the whole debacle was caused by her intake of Ambien. Since the announcement, a number of comedians have been voicing their opinions on the matter, including controversy-magnet Ricky Gervais, who hit back at a critic who suggested ABC had tried to “silence” Roseanne.

This wasn't censorship. This was business. She hasn't been prosecuted. She hasn't been silenced. She can carry on saying what she wants. It's just that her employers have decided they don't want to employ her any more. This is freedom. https://t.co/O1VIz6bzSp — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 29, 2018

I don't know where to start. https://t.co/S4lgd0YeoB — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 29, 2018

I do support her freedom of speech. She can keep saying whatever she wants. I also support anyone's right not to employ her. It's really quite simple. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 29, 2018

You may be right. But they don't need an excuse. They paid for the show. They can air it or put it in the bin. It's up to them. It's your right to boycott ABC or carry on watching. It's a good system :) — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 29, 2018

Stand-up star Kathy Griffin also spoke out, comparing Roseanne to the treatment she received from the media when she faced a backlash over a photo she posed for, holding a replica of Donald Trump’s severed head.

A) Not lost on me that I can't get a TV gig or special, despite selling out shows in major venues across the country, because of a pic with a mask and ketchup, and that Roseanne got a network show despite tweeting insane and racist conspiracy theories that she actually believed. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 29, 2018

B) The reality is, ABC, like anyone with the ability to see, hear, and read, knew who Roseanne was when they gave her this show. They wanted to get a piece of Trump/conservative world business. So I'm not going to heap praise on Bob Iger or anyone else at the network — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 29, 2018

C) They knew exactly what they were getting..they were just willing to put any concerns/issues aside for the sake of ratings and money. The question is, why was this the limit? It wasn't enough when she called David Hogg a Nazi? Or when she tweeted racist stuff about Susan Rice? — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 29, 2018

D) Don't think ABC's decision is some turning point. The problems in the media business come down to a major issue few people talk about. As much as there has been a little growth in terms of diversity the people who actually hold power are still a handful of older white men — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 29, 2018

Other comedians and sitcom stars have been weighing in on the controversy, including several of Roseanne’s former co-stars...

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I was told it was cancelled. I feel so empowered by @iamwandasykes , Channing Dungey and anyone at ABC standing up for morals and abuse of power. Bullies will NEVER win. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

I'm glad Roseanne is canceled.



The backlash to its cancellation is going to be a deafening nightmare.



Nothing good has come of this entire thing. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 29, 2018

i love roseanne quite a bit



the comment roseanne tweeted was racist and childish

and beneath her best self

she has apologized



twitter is a dangerous place — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 29, 2018

#FireRoseanne and fuck your nostalgia. Go work on Mad About You if you're so damn nostalgic. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 29, 2018

I just heard #rosanne is cancelled. My reaction— tears. I am so relieved and grateful. The hate that has been spewing from those in Trump’s orbit has really taken a toll on all of our souls and psyches. I didn’t believe it would happen. I had lost faith. Thank you @abc . — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 29, 2018