Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Used Britax Car Seat To Carry Royal Baby Home

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge carried the royal baby home in a Britax car seat. The couple, who welcomed their third child at 11.01am on 23 April, were pictured with the seat in the family’s first public appearance with the new royal baby as they left St Mary’s Hospital in London. The car seat is a Britax Römer Baby-Safe infant carrier, the same brand the couple used for Prince George and Princess Charlotte. “We are absolutely delighted to see that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen to use a Britax Römer infant carrier again for their third precious newborn,” said Bengi Bingol Yalcin, a spokesperson for the brand. “It’s wonderful to know we continue to have their seal of approval.”

Anwar Hussein via Getty Images

Anwar Hussein via Getty Images

Yalcin added: “We wish the Duke and Duchess - and of course Prince George and Princess Charlotte - all the very best in welcoming their beautiful new son and little brother home.” When the couple welcomed Prince George on 22 July 2013, they also carried him home in a Britax Baby-safe car seat.

EMPICS Entertainment The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave St Mary's Hospital with their newborn son Prince George in July 2013.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

They brought Princess Charlotte home in the same car seat on on 2 May 2015, with a Casa Bebe car seat liner. At the time, the car seat liner sold out and shop owner Laura Morrow told the Daily Record: “I can’t believe the effect this has had. Just because Kate Middleton has one, everybody wants one. People were actually phoning and asking about it without even seeing it. “The batch of 15 I had in, which had been sitting for about nine months, were gone in the space of a week.”

EMPICS Entertainment The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge used the same car seat when Princess Charlotte was born in May 2015 - with the addition of a car seat liner.

PA Archive/PA Images

The Baby-Safe is a car seat for babies from birth to 13 months, weighing up to 13kg. It has padded head support, a sun canopy, adjustable handle and a five-point harness. “It provides a safe and comfortable environment for your baby when you’re on the go,” the website states. “The softly-padded side wings cocoon your baby in a protective shell, while the head support and integrated cushion ensure a comfortable fit and a natural lying position for small babies.” You can buy it online for £90. Another car seat in the Britax Baby-Safe range - the Britax iSize costing £190 - won Mother and Baby ‘bronze’ medal for ‘2018 Best Rear-Facing Car Seat’. The reviewers wrote: “Our panel of mum testers loved how safe and comfortable the Britax Romer looked on the go – from the soft padded seat, to the Isofix base, this was a stand-out car seat. We love that the Britax comes with a newborn insert and an adjustable head rest, allowing it to grow with your baby.” But it was beaten by the Joie Spin 360, £212.99, which bagged first place and the Maxi-Cosi Pebble Plus, £129.95, which was awarded a silver.