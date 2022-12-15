Entertainment
Royal Family Puts On United Front Hours After Harry & Meghan Bombshells

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a carol service with their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The royals came together Thursday for the “Together at Christmas” carol service, organized by the Princess of Wales and the couple’s Royal Foundation.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles and Queen Camilla presented a united front at Westminster Hall on Thursday, just hours after the final episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries aired.

The royals came together for the Together at Christmas carol service, organised by the Princess of Wales and the couple’s Royal Foundation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales brought along their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

In a clear show of solidarity, other family members included: Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank; Sophie, Countess of Wessex; Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi; Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton; Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews; and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attend the Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London.
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
King Charles is welcomed by Dean of Westminster David Hoyle upon his arrival with Camilla, Queen Consort.
HENRY NICHOLLS via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie of York and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, arrive to attend the Together at Christmas carol service.
KIRSTY O'CONNOR via Getty Images

The service will recognize “the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK”, per a statement from the Royal Foundation.

“This year’s carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others,” the Royal Foundation’s statement read.

The programme will be broadcast as Royal Carols: Together at Christmas for television audiences on Christmas Eve.

The show will be narrated by actor Catherine Zeta-Jones, while the Princess of Wales will introduce the event.

Zara Phillips, Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton, Pippa Middleton, James Matthews and Rob Dixon attend the 'Together at Christmas' carol service.
Samir Hussein via Getty Images

The programme is expected to feature the Westminster Abbey choir, singer Craig David and more, while William will give a reading at the service.

The royal household has so far remained silent on the final three episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan. Spokespeople for Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace had no comment when reached by HuffPost on Thursday.

Volume II of the series included revelations about William allegedly screaming at Harry during the Sussexes’ royal exit, Harry’s intense regret over how he behaved during Meghan Markle’s mental health struggles, and more.

Other revelations from Harry & Meghan:

