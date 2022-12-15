Royal Family Puts On United Front Hours After Harry & Meghan Bombshells

Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles and Queen Camilla presented a united front at Westminster Hall on Thursday, just hours after the final episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries aired.
The royals came together for the Together at Christmas carol service, organised by the Princess of Wales and the couple’s Royal Foundation.
The Prince and Princess of Wales brought along their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
In a clear show of solidarity, other family members included: Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank; Sophie, Countess of Wessex; Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi; Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton; Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews; and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.
The service will recognize “the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK”, per a statement from the Royal Foundation.
“This year’s carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others,” the Royal Foundation’s statement read.
The programme will be broadcast as Royal Carols: Together at Christmas for television audiences on Christmas Eve.
The show will be narrated by actor Catherine Zeta-Jones, while the Princess of Wales will introduce the event.
The programme is expected to feature the Westminster Abbey choir, singer Craig David and more, while William will give a reading at the service.
The royal household has so far remained silent on the final three episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan. Spokespeople for Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace had no comment when reached by HuffPost on Thursday.
Volume II of the series included revelations about William allegedly screaming at Harry during the Sussexes’ royal exit, Harry’s intense regret over how he behaved during Meghan Markle’s mental health struggles, and more.
Other revelations from Harry & Meghan:
- Prince Harry called wearing a Nazi uniform “one of the biggest mistakes” of his life.
- Meghan recalled her awkward first meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
- The Duchess of Sussex said that when she was growing up, her mother, who is Black, was sometimes mistaken for her nanny.
- Meghan said the couple’s joint interview after their engagement was “rehearsed” and like an “orchestrated reality show”.
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met over Instagram ― and there was a funny filter involved.