The Late Queen's Mince Pie Recipe Has Been Shared By Royal Pastry Chefs

AnthiaCumming via Getty Images They certainly beat the ones from the supermarket

If you fancy upping your homemade mince pie game, these ones are quite literally fit for a Queen.

Unsurprisingly, Buckingham Palace has some best pastry chefs from around the world employed with them and the late Queen Elizabeth II was a massive fan of their mince pies at Christmas time.

Fortunately, we can now recreate the royal mince recipe for ourselves at home this Christmas as one of the pastry chefs has shared the now not-so-secret recipe used to make the royals’ the festive treat.

Advertisement

However, we might be a little late to the party for Christmas 2022 as the Royal Family’s mincemeat for the pies is normally made months in advance of the big day and is stored in the pantry.

“Pastry is not something that likes to be rushed,” says Buckingham Palace’s Chef de Partie, Victoria Scupham. She also recommends ‘having cold hands’ when working with pastry, which helps keep it at the right consistency.

Here’s how to make them for yourself.

Festive Mince Pies

Ingredients:

For the Mincemeat:

zest and some juice of 1 unwaxed lemon

zest and some juice of 1 unwaxed orange

2 tablespoons brandy

1 tablespoon of port

1 tablespoon of rum

1 tablespoon of sherry

120g (1 cup) suet

160g (3/4 cup) golden sultanas

100g (1/2 cup) raisins

100g (1/2 cup) mixed peel

100g (1/2 cup) currants

1/2 teaspoon of ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

1.2 teaspoon ground cloves

160 (6oz) russet apples, peeled and grated

500g (1lb 2 oz) sweet pastry

Egg washed for sticking lids on the bases

Granulated sugar for the top of the mince pies before baking

Icing sugar for dusting

Equipment:

12 hole non-stick shallow baking tray /

mince pie tin 32 x 24 cm/ 12.5 x 9″

fluted or plain cutters

Advertisement

Method: