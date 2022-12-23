Is Christmas Cheer Real After All? Turns Out We're All Happier Than Last Month

Riska via Getty Images

It seems we are all (ever so slightly) happier than we were last month, according to new stats.

The ONS’s survey asked 2,236 randomly-selected individuals in Britain between December 7 and 18 to measure their own sense of happiness on a scale of 1 to 10.

It found that life satisfaction among respondents is reportedly at 6.9, compared to 6.8 last month.

The feeling that things done in life are worthwhile has also increased form 7.3 to 7.2 in November, while happiness has increased from 7.1 in the latest period too, up from 6.8.

Anxiety has decreased as well, from 4.2 to 3.9 this December.

Overall life satisfaction is admittedly lower than it was prior to the pandemic, at just under 7 (having been over 7 before), but it looks like it’s on the up compared to earlier this year.

The number of adults feeling lonely has decreased too, from 26% in November to 22%.

So, is that because UK life is better?

Well, not really.

Judging from the ONS data, this slightly jollier mood is not because we think UK life is improving.

In fact, we seem to be pretty conscious of the difficulties looming right now.

And about 75% of respondents reported being worried (very or somewhat) about rising costs of living, an increase of 2% from the previous month.

Approximately 31% said they are finding it difficult to afford their rent or mortgage payments (which have increased in the last six months for a third of the adults in the survey), while 4% said they were behind on these payments.

On top of that, 47% said they were finding it difficult to afford their energy bills.

And, six in 10 were intending to cut back on their Christmas spending compared to last year, by buying fewer or cheaper gifts or cutting back on food and drink.

The same number said they were worried about keeping warm this winter too.

Are we at least less worried?

No – 60% reported being very or somewhat worried, a 3% increase on November’s stats.

These were our top worries:

Cost of living (93%)

NHS (81%)

Economy (78%)

Climate change and the environment (58%)

Around half of all adults said they were unsure (very or fairly) of the future, similar to last month.

But one question which doesn’t seem to pop up in the survey is how people feel about this year’s Christmas.

Considering 2020′s was under very tight (and last minute) Covid restrictions, and while 2021 was more relaxed, mandatory Plan B rules were in place including face masks on public transport and at indoor venues.