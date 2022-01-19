Boris Has Scrapped Plan B But Scientists Think It's An Awful Idea

Speaking in the House of Commons, Johnson said people were no longer advised to work from home when the Plan B list of rules are ditched on Thursday, January 26, nor will Covid passes be mandatory any longer.

The legal requirement for people with coronavirus to self-isolate will also be allowed to lapse when regulations expire on March 24 – and that date could be brought forward.

When it comes to face masks, the government will no longer make people wear them anywhere from next Thursday, and they will be scrapped in secondary school classrooms in England even sooner, from this Thursday, with school communal areas to follow.

The announcement is seen as the latest move in what has been dubbed Operation Red Meat – a policy splurge by No10 in a bid to win back the support of mutinous Tory MPs and the public after their May 20 party was revealed.

But, leading scientists are unequivocally against the Prime Minister’s plans to lift restrictions.