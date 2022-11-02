Royal Mail Strike Dates As Action Planned For Black Friday And Cyber Monday

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The new strike dates follows earlier walkouts this year

Royal Mail workers are set to take part in two 48-hour strikes that land across both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

In an ongoing row over pay and working conditions, members of the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) will walk out on the UK’s two busiest shopping days.

Workers will take action firstly on November 24 and 25 - known as Black Friday - and again on November 30 and December 1 – just two days after Cyber Monday when demand for deliveries will be high.

The CWU has also said that members will meet on Thursday November 1 to discuss plans to strike over the Christmas period.

The union previously scrapped plans for two strikes on November 12 and 14.

A spokesperson for the Royal Mail has said that although they have ‘well-developed contingency plans’, disruption is likely.

On days when national strike action is taking place:

Royal Mail will deliver as many Special Delivery and Tracked24 parcels as possible

The delivery of Covid test kits and medical prescriptions will be prioritised wherever possible

Letters will not be delivered (with the exception of Special Delivery)