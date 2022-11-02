wcjohnston via Getty Images Many will be travelling home for Christmas by train

Now that it’s November, many of us will be beginning to look ahead to Christmas.

But as the cost of living crisis continues, having to splash out on train tickets in order to get home for the big day will be a worry for many.

Fortunately Martin Lewis ended his latest edition of Money Show Live with five pieces of advice for anyone looking to travel home this Christmas.

The money saving expert has urged anyone looking to travel by train this festive period to buy their ticket now.

“Now is the time to start booking tickets because generally 12 weeks before travel is when they (rail companies) release tickets,” he said.

“When they release tickets is when most of the cheaper super advanced type fares are available so it’s easier to get a cheap ticket. We’re around 12 weeks away (from Christmas) now and over the next couple of weeks they’ll be releasing the tickets so if you’re travelling have a look out for that one.”

Keeping on the theme of Christmas at the end of his show, the finance guru also advised shoppers to buy a certain £40 Marks and Spencer product that could help them save hundreds before the festive period.

Martin suggested shoppers looking to save on Christmas presents this year buy one of the supermarket’s £40 beauty advent calendars which contains full size beauty products and splitting up the insides into separate Christmas gifts.