Martin Lewis' Stark Warning As 40% Of £400 Energy Vouchers Go Unclaimed

Jeff Overs/BBC via PA Media The money saving expert warned that many are still to claim

Martin Lewis has urged people on non-smart energy prepayment meters to check whether they are eligible for the UK Government’s £400 non-repayable discount amid reports that millions are yet to be claimed.

The money-saving expert tweeted this afternoon: “Are you on a NON-SMART PREPAYMENT energy meter? If so there are reports today many people on these have not yet claimed their £66/month winter energy help vouchers.”

Advertisement

Discounts on energy bills were set to start on October 1 for everyone in the UK, with households of any size receiving a reduction of £66 or £67 a month between October and March.

However, PayPoint has now revealed that millions of pounds worth of prepayment meter vouchers are going unclaimed – in fact, an eye-watering £25 million worth of vouchers are yet to be claimed across the UK.

Homes with non-smart prepayment meters were meant to receive vouchers at the start of each month by text, email or post – with credits valid for just 90 days. The vouchers should have arrived from most suppliers by the 17th of each month.

The company has urged those with traditional meters to double check their post to see if they have missed the delivery.

Advertisement

According to a BBC report, the Post Office, the UK’s biggest voucher processor, has said that 40% of those eligible are yet to redeem their credits.