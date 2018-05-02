Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their chosen royal wedding carriage for their big day on Saturday 19 May. The couple have selected the Ascot Landau carriage for their short procession through Windsor Town, London, following their nuptials.

PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

The carriage is one of five Ascot Landaus in the Royal Mews. Ascot Landaus are used for The Queen’s procession up the course at the Royal Ascot Race and also for other visits of an official nature. Two of the Ascot Landaus featured in the Carriage Procession for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in 2011, carrying Prince Harry as the Best Man, Maid of Honour and Bridesmaids and Page Boys from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

PA Wire/PA Images

There will be one horse-drawn carriage in the Carriage Procession from St George’s Chapel at 1pm, which will take the newly married couple through Windsor Town returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk. The carriage will be escorted by a travelling Escort of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment. While we can all hope for a beautiful sunny May day, given the temperamental British weather, the couple have also chosen a back-up carriage in the event of rain. In the event of very wet weather, the couple will travel in the Scottish State Coach (pictured below).

PA Wire/PA Images