Not getting an invite to Windsor Castle wasn’t about to stop us from celebrating the royal wedding, and it didn’t get in the way for these celebs either.
Adele was one of the many stars who shared a congratulatory message for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday (19 May), posting a picture of herself with a glass of fizz on Instagram.
She captioned the post with a touching message, writing: “Congratulations Meghan and Harry. You’re the most beautiful bride. I can’t stop thinking of how happy Princess Diana is upstairs x.”
Holly Willoughby also raised a glass to the happy couple and she did so wearing her own wedding dress, at her mum and sister’s joint birthday party.
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Shirley Ballas also shared her excitement about the big day, posting a picture of bunting and telling fans she was “enjoying the atmosphere”:
Harry and Meghan - who are now officially called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - celebrated their nuptials with two receptions yesterday; a lunchtime one at Windsor Castle and another at the nearby Frogmore House.
While this lot weren’t lucky enough to be invited, a number of famous faces were and guests included Meghan’s good friend Serena Williams, as well as Idris Elba, the Beckhams and George and Amal Clooney.
The newly-married couple are believed to be delaying their honeymoon and carrying out official duties instead.