Royal Wedding Picnic Ideas Inspired By Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Members of the public attending the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to bring their own picnics on 19 May.

While the Palace has said there will be some “light refreshments and snacks”, it looks like all 2,640 people that have been invited into the grounds of Windsor Castle will need to start stocking up on the scotch eggs.

Outside of the castle grounds, it’s estimated there will be tens of thousands of people descending on the relatively small town. And across Britain, there’ll be street parties, royal wedding-themed events and more.

So whether you’ve been invited to the wedding, are heading down to Windsor or simply celebrating from your local park, here’s some guidance on pulling together a Great British picnic.

You will need:

:: A basket, rucksack or tote bag. (Basically anything that you can carry an obscene amount of food in.)

:: A blanket to sit on, obvs.

:: Paper plates, cups and cutlery. No sharp knives.

:: An ice block to keep everything cool.