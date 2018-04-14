Ulster and Ireland rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding, who were last month acquitted of raping the same woman, have been sacked.

Employers Ulster Rugby and the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) confirmed Jackson and Olding’s departure on Saturday following an internal review into their conduct.

While Jackson, 26, and Olding, 25 were found not guilty last month after a high-profile trial, other aspects of their behaviour have been heavily criticised, with major sponsors of Ulster Rugby having voiced concern.

The IRFU and Ulster Rugby review had focused on a series of sexually explicit WhatsApp conversations involving the players and their friends about the sexual encounter at the centre of the rape trial.

The trial was controversial for the treatment of the alleged victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

At one in proceedings, the clothes she wore on the night of the alleged assault were shown to the jury.

Police said she was “upset and disappointed” at the verdict.

It prompted an outpouring of support for her. On Friday, there were protests outside Ulster rugby’s grounds in Belfast, the first home game since Jackson and Olding’s acquittal.