Rumer Willis Shared A Breastfeeding Selfie And Of Course The Internet Got Weird About It

MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images Rumer Willis and her mum, Demi Moore.

To mark her 35th birthday, and the first as a mother, Rumer Willis shared a candid photograph of herself breastfeeding her daughter Louetta.

In the photo, the actor can be seen laying back without a top on, while her baby feeds from her breast.

But sadly, some people are up in arms about the fact she would dare to share such a snap. In 2023. We’re tired.

Taking to Instagram, Willis – who welcomed her baby daughter with Derek Wichard Thomas earlier this year – recalled how on her 34th birthday, she’d just found out she was pregnant and was “so tired and kinda nauseous”.

“To have her here now in my arms on this next trip around the sun, I feel every birthday wish I have ever had has come true ten fold,” she wrote in the caption for the image.

“This past year has come with so much growth, so many challenges and fears to overcome but right along side more joy than I could ever imagine.”

She added: “This new version of me is someone I love more than I ever thought I could. I feel more comfortable in my skin. More confident than I ever imagined.”

It was a positive post from a woman who felt like she’d found her stride in motherhood, but of course, people were quick to trash her for sharing a photograph of herself, with a lot of people taking issue with the fact she’s topless.

“Some things should be private,” wrote one person in the comments section.

’Why? Why do woman believe this is some form of empowerment?! This is a private moment between mother n child!” added another.

“I will be unfollowing you. I’m all for breastfeeding but when you start making a public exhibition out of it that crosses a line. This is a baby bonding time not for you to get attention!” another person commented.

When one person simply responded to the post with, “Why?”, Willis – who is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore – replied: “Cause I want to.”

In a separate comment, the actor explained how it’s “a privilege to feed my daughter”.

“I think it’s incredibly important to share because there is an incredible amount of shame that comes with being born into a female body and I want to lead by example in teaching my daughter that she doesn’t have to be ashamed of her body ever and that she can decide how she wants to share it,” added Willis.

But for every negative comment, there were also a fair share of people who applauded the actor for sharing the photo and for her heartfelt words.

“I think it is beautiful to share when you feel good in your skin and the beauty of nurturing your child is priceless,” said one commenter.