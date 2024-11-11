First Rumoured I'm A Celebrity Stars Land In Australia Ahead Of New Series

With less than a week to go until the new series of I’m A Celebrity gets underway, a handful of its rumoured contestants have already begun landing in Australia.
Last week, a supposed list of the 12 stars who are said to be taking part in the new series of the long-running reality show was published in The Sun, including McFly star Danny Jones, Coronation Street staple Alan Halsall and pop singer Tulisa Contostavlos.
Over the weekend, Danny became the first star of the rumoured list to be spotted pushing his luggage through Brisbane airport.
Fuelling the speculation even further, he was spotted alongside Joel Dommett and Sam Thompson, who will be fronting the new I’m A Celebrity spin-off show Unpacked.
Later that day, he was followed by Alan, while Tulisa was subsequently pictured in Brisbane on Monday morning, although her face was mostly hidden behind a mask.
Alan had previously been reported to be taking part last year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, but was forced to pull out due to an injury.
Radio 1 host Dean McCullogh then became the fourth celebrity featured on the rumoured line-up to land in Brisbane.
He was seen making his way past photographers while sporting a lime green tracksuit.
Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, social media star GK Barry and Love Island favourite Maura Higgins were also featured on The Sun’s list of rumoured campmates, as was media personality Coleen Rooney, shortly after unconfirmed claims in the same tabloid that she had landed the highest fee in I’m A Celebrity history.
Rounding off the list were Loose Women panellist Jane Moore, popstar-turned-religious-leader Reverend Richard Coles, presenter Melvin Odoom and boxing promoter Barry McGuigan.
I’m A Celebrity returns on Sunday 17 November on ITV1.