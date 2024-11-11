First Rumoured I'm A Celebrity Stars Land In Australia Ahead Of New Series

I'm A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

With less than a week to go until the new series of I’m A Celebrity gets underway, a handful of its rumoured contestants have already begun landing in Australia.

Over the weekend, Danny became the first star of the rumoured list to be spotted pushing his luggage through Brisbane airport.

Fuelling the speculation even further, he was spotted alongside Joel Dommett and Sam Thompson, who will be fronting the new I’m A Celebrity spin-off show Unpacked.

Sam Thompson and Joel Dommett with Danny Jones in Brisbane James Gourley/Shutterstock

Later that day, he was followed by Alan, while Tulisa was subsequently pictured in Brisbane on Monday morning, although her face was mostly hidden behind a mask.

Alan had previously been reported to be taking part last year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, but was forced to pull out due to an injury.

James Gourley and Tulisa Contostavlos in Brisbane James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

Radio 1 host Dean McCullogh then became the fourth celebrity featured on the rumoured line-up to land in Brisbane.

He was seen making his way past photographers while sporting a lime green tracksuit.

Dean McCullough in Brisbane James Gourley/Shutterstock

Rounding off the list were Loose Women panellist Jane Moore, popstar-turned-religious-leader Reverend Richard Coles, presenter Melvin Odoom and boxing promoter Barry McGuigan.