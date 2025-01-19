skynesher via Getty Images

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how strengthening, rather than stretching, a “stiff” hip can be beneficial to some.

Having adapted that strategy myself, I can confirm strength training has done a lot more for my recovery than, say, stretching.

We’re learning more about the importance of lesser-known leg muscles. Eddie Hall, dubbed the world’s strongest man, has alerted scientists to the power of the previously all-but-ignored sartorius, gracilis and semitendinosus trio.

But if you’re a runner, especially if you’re a runner with a womb, you may be neglecting tissue Strava groups never mention; your pelvic floor.

How does running affect your pelvic floor?

Some people “leak” a little when they run.

Others (like myself) experience gripping, period-like cramps after pushing themselves too hard; these can both be down to pelvic floor issues.

Pre- and post-natal exercise specialist and founder of MAMAWELL, Rosie Stockley, told Runner’s World that your pelvic floor is a much more pivotal part of your core than most realise.

″[Pelvic floor muscles] form part of your supportive core, alongside the deep abdominal and back muscles and the diaphragm, which work together to promote good posture and support the spine,” she shared.

Your pelvic floor supports the bowels, bladder, and uterus (if you have one). And like other core and lower back muscles, they’re both affected by and crucial to your runs.

Physiotherapy site Complete Physio says “A hypertonic [overactive] pelvic floor is common when running as there is an increased load placed upon the body at a weekly rate.”

“A sign of a hypertonic pelvic floor is experiencing deep, internal pelvic pain, after running,” similar to a period pain, they add.

They shared that incontinence when running ― a sign of a weakened pelvic floor ― is also common.

A weak pelvic floor that has been overloaded may face similar symptoms to a hypertonic one too, “as an ache or cramping sensation around the pelvis, deep within the buttocks and the pelvic floor.”

What if I suspect pelvic floor health issues?

Dr. Ashley Rawlins, a PT who focuses on pelvic floor health, told wellness site PureWow: “For any new and/or persistent abdominal pain — especially if it’s extreme — that pops up during running, it’s always best to check in with your healthcare provider.”

“There can be various underlying medical conditions that could be leading to your symptoms,” she adds.

Even if your issue does lie in your pelvic floor, a doctor will be able to diagnose exactly what’s wrong, which can be hard to work out otherwise.

If an expert does find something wrong, they may recommend strengthening exercises, hip and glute exercises, and/or stretches.