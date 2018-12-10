The ’Rupaul’s Drag Race’ festive special has not exactly won unanimous praise from viewers since its debut last week, but fans have been impressed with one way the show has taken a step to become more inclusive of transgender contestants.

Earlier this year, RuPaul landed himself in hot water over comments about whether he would allow transgender women who had transitioned to compete on the show, going on to liken the situation to athletes taking performance enhancing drugs.

He later apologised for his remarks, and in the ‘Drag Race’ Christmas show, dubbed the ‘Holi-Slay Spectacular’, fans noticed that Ru had even adjusted one of his famous catchphrases to make it more trans-inclusive.