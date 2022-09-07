RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 4 queens BBC

The 12 new queens set to sashay down the runway on the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK have been officially ru-vealed.

The fourth series of the UK spin-off of the hit drag franchise lands on BBC Three later this month, as RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and a host of celebrity guest judges put the contestants through their paces in a series of challenges to find the country’s next Drag Superstar.

Advertisement

Ahead of the series’ debut, get to know all the queens a little better below...

Baby

BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

Age: 25

From: London

Pronouns out of drag: They / He

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

She says: “I studied musical theatre so I can sing, dance and act – I’m a bit of a triple threat! I’ve been a stage school kid since I was 10 and so now being able to showcase all of these skills on the biggest platform is awesome.”

Black Peppa

BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

Age: 29

From: Birmingham

Pronouns out of drag: They / Them

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

She says: “If you come to a Black Peppa show, you’re going to be out of breath because I am going to give you splits, dips, death drops and high jumps off the bar. You’re going to be in for such a good time. I love performing!”

Advertisement

Cheddar Gorgeous

BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

Age: 38

From: Manchester

Pronouns out of drag: No preference

Pronouns in drag: No preference

She says: “My drag is a living spectacle. A collage of makeup, costume and performance. You could see anything at a Cheddar Gorgeous show as my drag is otherworldly and ethereal.

“Growing up, I was a bit of a geek and I was enamoured by aliens, gods, goddesses and strange monsters and now in my drag, I like to harness the energy of science fiction, fantasy and magic!”

Copper Topp

BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

Age: 38

From: Cheltenham

Pronouns out of drag: He / Him / They / Them

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

She says: “I’m an old school queen, and I plan on being the campest queen. I love a look.

“Yes, I love a dip. Yes, I love jumping into the splits but it’s all about comedy and camp and serving it to the world. I love to sing. I rarely lip sync but don’t worry, I’ve got a few tricks up my sleeve. Those girls better watch out!”

Advertisement

Dakota Schiffer

BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

Age: 22

From: Sussex

Pronouns out of drag: She/ Her

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

She says: “I’m ecstatic to be making Drag Race herstory as the first trans girl to walk through the doors of Drag Race. My drag is a love letter to the 60s and the 90s and my number one Hollywood icon is Sharon Tate in Valley Of The Dolls and I worship everything she’s ever been in – she’s such a style icon to me.”

Danny Beard

BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

Age: 29

From: Liverpool

Pronouns out of drag: They/Them

Pronouns in drag: She/They

She says: “I’ve been doing drag for about 10 years. You name it, I’ve done it!

“I’ve got residencies in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Cardiff. I’ve performed around the world, and headlined Pride festivals across the country. I’ve also done a bit of television including Britain’s Got Talent.”

Jonbers Blonde

BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

Advertisement

Age: 33

From: Belfast

Pronouns out of drag: He/him

Pronouns in drag: She / her

She says: “I put myself into the fashion category. Although, I’m more than that, I’m a performer too. I love to perform. I’ve been around the world with Melanie C and I’ve danced as a backing performer for Years & Years and Jessie Ware. The list could go on.”

Just May

BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

Age: 32

From: Essex

Pronouns out of drag: He/They

Pronouns in drag: She/They

She says: “I’m the world’s premier Geri Halliwell impersonator – that’s Ginger Spice for those that don’t know.

“At a Just May show, you can expect an acoustic rendition of Wannabe by The Spice Girls, a bingo machine and a whale of a time babes ! You put me in front of people with a mic and I will talk the house down. The huns love me, they can’t get enough.”

Le Fil

BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

Advertisement

Age: 36

From: Yorkshire

Pronouns out of drag: He / Him / They / Them

Pronouns in drag: He / Him / They / Them

They say: “Le Fil is the intersection of art, fashion music and sculpture. I like the idea that I’m breaking genre, breaking gender and creating art. My background was in art and sculpture, and so I always aim to look like a walking piece of fine art.”

Pixie Polite

BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

Age: 29

From: Brighton

Pronouns out of drag: He / They

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

She says: “I think I’m quite unique and I’ve done a lot of things in my career. I sing, I dance and I act. I can do comedy and I host. I do a little bit of everything reasonably well. You’ve got to be versatile. You can’t just be a one trick pony. I’m a many tricked cow of the camp variety. I’m hoping that I can stand out from the crowd in this competition.”

Sminty Drop

BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

Age: 23

From: Lancashire

Pronouns out of drag: She / Her

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

She says: “My drag look is Anna Faris in The House Bunny mixed with Megan Fox in Jennifer’s Body thrown into the adult sized body of a Bratz doll, who has crashed landed down from Doja Cat’s Planet Her.

Advertisement

“I am literally the embodiment of contemporary British drag. My look isn’t just beauty pageant glamour. I’m so much more than sequins and tight gowns. I’m a fully conceived concept from head to toe.”

Starlet

BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

Age: 23

From: Surrey

Pronouns out of drag: He / Him

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

She says: “I’m quite an established looks queen, but I’m gently tippy toeing into the performance side of drag. If you came to one of my shows, you’d see the perfect woman on stage with loads of rhinestones, and a feather fan or two.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on 22 September at 9pm.