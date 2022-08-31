The stars of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Guy Levy via Press Association Images

The BBC has unveiled the full list of guest judges for the upcoming fourth run of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the celebrity guests appearing on the show include pop legends, Strictly Come Dancing favourites and acting royalty.

HuffPost favourites Dame Joanna Lumley, Alison Hammond and Mel B will all be appearing as judges over the course of the series, as well as Game Of Thrones and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, pop singer Boy George and Grammy nominee FKA twigs.

Dame Joanna Lumley David M. Benett via Getty Images

Completing the list of guest judges are TV chef Lorraine Pascale, musician Olly Alexander and model Leomie Anderson.

But the fun doesn’t stop there.

Yep, we're finally getting Alison Hammond on the Drag Race panel Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Comedian Aisling Bea will also be dropping by to lend her tips to the contestants, while Strictly stars AJ Odudu and Tess Daly will be joining the Snatch Game this time around.

Finally, reigning Strictly winner Giovanni Pernice will be putting the queens through their paces when he choreographs a dance challenge, and music legend Cathy Dennis will be offering up a songwriting masterclass.

Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Regular judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton will all be returning for the latest season of Drag Race UK, which will debut on BBC Three later this year.

It’s now been almost a year since Krystal Versace was crowned the UK’s latest Drag Race superstar, following in the footsteps of previous champs The Vivienne and Lawrence Chaney.

