Critics Spot Most 'Gaslighting' Line In Rupert Murdoch's 'Dishonest' Letter

The billionaire media baron was torched on X for “self-delusion” and obliviousness.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Billionaire media baron Rupert Murdoch angered critics with one particular part of his announcement that he was stepping down as Fox Corp and News Corp chair.

In a memo to colleagues on Thursday, Murdoch railed against so-called “elites” who he claimed “have open contempt for those who are not members of their rarefied class.”

“Most of the media is in cahoots with those elites, peddling political narratives rather than pursuing the truth,” he added.

Rupert Murdoch will serve as chairman emeritus from November, when his son Lachlan Murdoch will become the sole chair of News Corp.
Critics on X, formerly Twitter, accused Murdoch of gaslighting, self-delusion, dishonesty and obliviousness ― given his vast wealth and decades-long influence over global politics via his media empire that counts America’s top-rated cable news channel, Fox News.

