Donald Trump Says Joe Biden Isn't Too Old — With A Very Trump Twist

Donald Trump dismissed concerns about US President Joe Biden’s age in a new interview but still turned the comment into an insult. “He’s not too old at all. He’s grossly incompetent,” the multi-indicted ex-president sniped. (Watch the video below.)

In a Megyn Kelly Show segment shared online Thursday, host Kelly noted a poll in which 77% of Americans say Biden, 80, is too old for a second term.

“Are they right?” Kelly asked Trump.

“No, not for the reason of old, because I have many friends that are in their 80s. I have friends ... that are in their 90s and they’re sharp as a tack just, I mean I would say, just about what they used to be,” Trump replied. “No, not old. He’s incompetent.”

“Age is interesting, because some people are very sharp and some people do lose it, but you lose it at 40 and 50 also,” he continued. “But no, he’s not too old at all. He’s grossly incompetent.”

The Republican front-runner, who’s facing doubts about his own mental aptitude for the office, then devolved into some of his signature word salad.

“You look at some of the great world leaders, they were in their 80s and they did— I mean, Churchill, so many people. They were phenomenal in their 80s. You know, there’s a great wisdom if you’re not in a position like him, but if you go back 25 years, he wasn’t the sharpest tack either,” Trump said, presumably switching back to Biden.

In the poll Kelly referenced, Trump, 77, didn’t exactly get a resounding embrace from the nation either – 51% of Americans said they believe he is too old for the job.

Trump has been attempting to use Truth Social to quell doubts about his vigour after a Wall Street Journal poll indicated that 49% of respondents don’t think he’s mentally up for the job of president.