A cold case specialist has told jurors of a “very strong” link between fibres found on the bodies of two schoolgirls and a discarded blue Pinto sweater said to have been worn by their alleged killer.

Nine-year-olds Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows were found sexually assaulted and strangled in a wooded den in Wild Park in Brighton, a day after they went missing while out playing near their homes in October 1986.

Roofer Russell Bishop, then aged 20, was acquitted of their murders in 1987 but was ordered to stand trial again in light of new evidence from advances in DNA testing.

Senior forensic scientist Roy Green, who is based at a laboratory in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, said he was called in to deploy “new techniques and new ways of thinking” in the high profile case known at the time as the Babes in the Wood.

In 2014, he received two boxes from the forensic archive, which included 104 microscope slides of fibres collected by scientists during the original 1986 investigation.